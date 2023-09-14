Kogi Rally: SDP raises alarm over plot to attack APC supporters, blame it on Ajaka

The Muritala Yakubu Ajaka Gubernatorial Campaign Organization of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) says it has uncovered yet another diabolical plot by a topgun in Kogi State to attack his own supporters and blame the SDP candidate Alhaji Muritala Ajaka as the culprit.

Faruk Adejoh-Audu, Director, Communications, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Social Democratic Party (SDP) said in a statement Wednesday that the plot is designed to be unleashed (today) Thursday, on unsuspecting persons in the course of a rally scheduled to be held in support of the APC candidate Mr Usman Ododo at Ajaka the hometown of the SDP Candidate.

He said information available to SDP indicates that multitudes of thugs have been detailed to open fire on buses conveying supporters, rented crowds and Local Government civil servants who have been forcefully compelled to attend the rally on their way to the event.

Adejoh-Audu said, “The thugs who are to be dressed in SDP vests are also detailed to open fire at the rally venue to maim and kill participants in order to create maximum mayhem and blame it on our candidate and his supporters.”

It is really scary that the (top politician) descended to this harrowing level of desperation.

Describing the plot as “a new low” the statement added , “The motive of this cruel plot is to enable (this powerful politician) procure security forces to clamp down on our supporters in order execute a mass arrest that will drive fear into Kogites who have resolved to support Ajaka and dislodge” APC from power.

“Furthermore, the (politician ) leveraging on the planned dubious attack (today) will unleash his thugs on the the SDP campaign train particularly whenever it gets to the West and Central Senatorial District and claim it was a “retaliatory attack because APC supporters were attacked” at the home tiwn of the SDP Candidate.

“This was the same tactics used on November 17, 2019 when the PDP Woman leader was burnt alive. (They) claimed it was a retaliatory attack because some APC supporters were attacked.

“So far this (Kogi politician) who recently bragged about his prowess in violence has failed to bait the SDP and our candidate into his turf of comfort which mayhem. Our State Secretariat has been attacked four times with the entire structure burnt-out to ashes the last time been on the 9th of July just two months ago.

Our supporters have been repeatedly attacked after (the politician) led gunmen to rain bullets on the vehicle of our candidate on June 3, this year. On August 23rd at Emewe in Dekina a precint meeting of SDP supporters was attacked during which several of our supporters were wounded, a Golf car belonging to Mustapha Igbo Daikwo was burnt down by … thugs while the home of the our Ward Chairman Mr Aye Ochijenu was equally set ablaze…

SDP said, “Alhaji Ajaka abhors violence in its entirety and we are calling on the Commissioner of Police, the Kogi State Director of the Department of State Security (DSS), the Inspector General of Police and the DG DSS to provide maximum security and protection for participants of the APC rally scheduled for Ajaka town (today) to preempt the evil plot of a desperate outlaw..”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

