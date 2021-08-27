Kogi purchases Nigeria’s 1st Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

Kogi State Government purchased first hospital based Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) chamber in Nigeria, a facility service that could only be got on treatment abroad.

Dr Saka Audu, Kogi Commissioner for Health, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lokoja.

He explained that purchase made Nigeria fifth country in Africa to boast of such sophisticated medical equipment.

Audu also stated that it was part of Gov. Yahaya Bello’s commitments to revamping health sector by brining World best health care and services to Nigeria through state.

With this and many more state of art health services underway, Audu said that Kogi State would be next destination for best medical services in Nigeria and health tourism.

“This is great news for Nigerian patients who hitherto had to travel abroad for such treatments.

“Whoever been trend of achievements in Kogi State Health Sector must have now seen purposeful move to turn State to a choice destination for health tourism.

“This is only possible with much thanks to determination of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to revamp State’s Health sector and change old narrative of a moribund sector that supervised substandard services.

“HBOT chamber is very useful equipment that can help in healing people with both internal and external life threatening injuries as well as in health complications like air or gas embolism, brain and sinus infections.

“Others are necrotizing soft tissue infections, arterial insufficiency or blood flow in arteries, radiation injury especially as a result of cancer treatment, anemia, osteomyelitis, gas gangrene, carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, skin grafts, among others.

“HBOT is becoming increasingly popular and mostly used as adjuvant therapy to conventional treatment/management of some life threatening conditions to minimise healing times,” Audu said. (NAN)

