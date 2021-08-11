Kogi Poly withdraws 217 students over poor performance, expels 1 for forgery

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of Provisional Admission of 217 students of the institution for poor academic performance.

The management of the Polytechnic disclosed this in a statement signed by Mrs Uredo Omale, Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution in Lokoja.

The statement said that the Academic Board also approved the expulsion of one Tope Atolagbe, HND II student of the Department of Library Science with Matriculation Number 2017/HND/LIS/134, for tendering forged documents.

It revealed that the approval was part of the decisions reached at a meeting of the management held on Aug. 9 at the main campus of the institution.

According to the statement, the meeting which was chaired by the Rector, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, also considered and approved examination results of students for the second semester of 2019/2020 academic session.

Those withdrawn on the grounds of poor Academic Performance include HND I, Public Admin, 13; ND I Public Admin, 157; ND I Accountancy, 31 and HND I Accountancy, 09.

Others are: HND II Bus. Admin, 04; HND I, Library and Information Science, 01; ND I Computer Engr, 01 and ND I Urban and Regional Planning, 01.

The statement said that the Board, after due consideration of the recommendations of Student Disciplinary Committee, found Atolagbe guilty of conniving with one Gbenga Ayeni Michael (2017/ND/BUS/1032) to forge documents.

They were said to have illegally tendered the forged documents to obtain statements of result and used same to dupe other unsuspecting students.

Consequently, the Board approved that the result of Gbenga Ayeni Micheal (still at large) be withheld until he appeared before the Disciplinary Committee for interrogation, it said.

The statement also said that the Rector used the occasion to announce that the Dean, Students Services, Engr. Salawu Salihu Ijiji ,had been redeployed to Kogi Poly Consults as Director.

In the same vein, Mr John Friday Otaru who was the Director of the Poly Consults was made Dean, Students Services in a swap with Ijiji.

Dr Usman thanked the Board members for their continued support and charged Heads of Schools, Departments and Units to always provide dependable leadership at all times. (NAN)

