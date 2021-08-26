Kogi Poly withdraws 193 students over poor results

August 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The management of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has withdrawn 193 students of the institution poor academic performance in the 2019/ academic session.

was said in a statement by Mrs Uredo Omale, Head, Relations and Unit, on Thursday in Lokoja.

Omale stated the affected students were from four departments: Business Administration, Mathematics  and Statistics, Laboratory Technology, Library and Information Science.

She said the Academic Board of the Polytechnic, considered and approved the withdrawal of the students and supplementary results at an emergency meeting.

She said the Deputy Rector, Dr. Kehinde Felix Lamidi, presided the emergency meeting, approved the result of the second semester examination 2019/ academic session and other pending results.

Omale said the commended the Central Result Verification Committee a job well done and thanked members of the Academic Board their support.

She said nine students were withdrawn from ND I, Mathematics and Statistics, one from ND I Laboratory Technology, 130 from ND I Business Administration, 31 from HND I Business Administration, two from ND II Library and Information   and 20 from ND I Library Science.

Omale also stated that the approval withdrawal as well as the decision reached at the meeting were in continuation of the verification of results and marked the last phase of second semester of the 2019/ academic session. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,