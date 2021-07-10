Kogi Poly matriculates 6,385 students, warns against cultism

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has matriculated 6,385 students for the new 2020/2021 academic session with a stern warning to the new students to shun cultism and other social vices.

Dr Salisu Usman Ogbo, Rector of the Polytechnic, said this at the 28th matriculation ceremony of the institution on Saturday in Lokoja.

Ogbo said the matriculating students comprised 4,512 for National Diploma (ND) and 1, 873 for Higher National Diploma (HND), admitted into six schools of the institution including the newly established School of Agricultural Technology, Itakpe.

He said the institution totally prohibited students from engaging in unlawful assembly and membership of any illegal association or cult activities.

“You should be informed that the polytechnic under my watch has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices such as cultism, gun-running and examination malpractices,” he warned.

He urged them to also abhor drug abuse, divisive tendencies, cyber crimes, incitement, violence, gangsterism, misuse and destruction of school property, stealing and indecent dressing.

“Painfully but necessarily,since we came on board, we have so far expelled over 150 students on cases bothering on cultism, examination misconduct, and forging of entry document among others.

“This is part of our aggressive campaign against rots and unethical engagements.

“Only recently, with the support of the Nigerian Police and the state government in particular, we successfully secured judgement leading to the conviction and sentence of an ND II student of Public Administration,” he said.

The Rector, however, admonished the lecturers not to, under any guise, force students to buy textbooks as a precondition for performance in the Continuous Assessment (CA) and examinations. (NAN)

