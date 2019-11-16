Kogi polls: Thugs attack journalists at Ayaingba

November 16, 2019 Tech Admin News, Project 0

Thugs suspected to belong one of the political parties contesting in the Governorship and National Assembly elections in Kogi, have allegedly attacked Mr Sam Egwu of the Leadership newspaper and Mr Sunday Omachi of Radio Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened at Ayaingba.

Both journalists were on election duty when they were attacked by the hoodlums at Unity Roundabout , Ayaingba.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Akeem Busari, said reinforcements had been sent to Ayaingba to bring the situation under control.

Busari, however, has yet to confirm arrests over the incident.( NAN)

Spread the story



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*