Kogi polls: Large turnout of voters witnessed at Ward 01, Yagba West

A large turnout of voters is being witnessed at Ward 01, Polling Unit 003, Rest House One, Agbada, Yagba West, as the citizens trooped out to exercise their franchise in the governorship election in Kogi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation of the voters has already begun at the ward and other polling centres in the township, and the process is going on smoothly.A voter, Bayo Ajayi, described the exercise as “very peaceful at the moment, as there is no distraction from any where”.(NAN).