Kogi poll: Why we’re postponing further announcement of results – INEC

Further announcement of the results of the governorship election in Kogi has been postponed till 9 a.m. on Monday.

The postponement was necessitated by the non-arrival of the results from the Lokoja Local Government and Ibaji Local Government.

The Retirning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, said that the psotpinement would allow the staff to sort things out and give other stakeholders to rest.

Before the postponement, the incumbent Gov. Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress (APC) was leading Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 23 other candidates.

The results of 18 local government had been announced while issues surrounding that of Dekina Local Government will be finally resolved also on Monday,” Umar said.

