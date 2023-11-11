Kogi poll: Peaceful election in Lokoja

By Ali Baba-Inuwa

The Saturday’s Kogi governorship election has so far been peaceful in most polling units in Lokoja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondents, who went round some polling units in Lokoja, reported that the polling units had been peaceful, in spite of the absence of security agents in some of them.

In polling unit 065 ward A, Sabon Gari, voters conducted themselves peacefully, eventhough there was no police officer or other security agents around.

The situation was the same at the polling unit 067 ward A, Kogi Hotel Tourism Board, where only a female police officer was on duty.

However, in polling unit 012 ward A, Crowder Memorial College, a heavy presence of security personnel was noticed as a detachment of police officers took charge.

Some voters told NAN that they decided to be peaceful because there was no need for violence.

Mrs Mairo Maigari, a voter, said the election was not about violence or fight but about progress.

“We decided to come out to vote because we want to exercise our civil duty of electing our new governor.

“People have been predicting that the election would be violent, but we have told them that it is not about violence, it is about election of our preferred candidate as the next governor, ” she said.

Another voter, Mr Bamidele Ojo, corroborated Maigari’s claim, saying that the election was about the future of the state.

“I trekked for about 30 minutes from my house to this place because, I believe that I have a duty to participate in the electoral process that would lead to the election of our new governor, ” he said. (NAN)

