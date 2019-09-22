Kogi poll: PDP sets up campaign committees

#TrackNigeria The Director-General of Kogi State Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship campaign organization, Hon. Teejay Yusuf has announced the constitution of campaign committees for the Governorship election.

Hon. Yusuf who also represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said in a statement Sunday that a mix of committed youths with capacity, and experienced politicians from the three Senatorial zones in the State, had carefully been selected to steer the PDP’s “Wada for Governor” campaign.

“The present state of economic squalor, abject poverty, societal degeneration, developmental disequilibrium, infrastructural decay, moral decadence, inexplicable suffering and gross hopelessness experienced by Kogites, truly affirms the apparent, clear and collective desire for genuine change, meaningful growth and development and the resuscitation of the Kogi dream.

“The capacity, competence and capabilities of experienced members of our campaign team and the dynamism, passion and creative abilities of our vibrant youths in the team are pointers to impactful mobilization at the grassroots,” Hon. Yusuf stated.

According to the release signed by the Director-General, the following appointments have been made:- • Deputy Director-General​​– ​Hon. Badamasuyi Abdulrahman; Secretary ​​​​​– ​Hon. Farouk Yahaya; Director of Finance ​​​– ​Hon. Alfred Bello; Assistant Director-General (Kogi East)​– ​Hon. Emmanuel Egwu; Assistant Director-General (West)​–​ Chief Sam Abaneme; Assistant Director-General (Central)– ​Hon. Moses Okino

CONSTITUENCY CO-ORDINATORS

Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency – Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Omebije; Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency​- Ambassador Isaac Onu; Idah Federal Constituency – Alhaji Aminu Suleiman; Yagba East/West/Mopa Muro Federal Constituency – Hon. T. J. Faniyi; Kabba Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency – Arc. Salman Idris; Lokoja/Kogi​ Federal Constituency – Barrister Shaba Ibrahim; Ajaokuta Federal Constituency​– Alhaji Haruna M. Ganaja; Okehi/Adavi Federal Constituency – Hon. Abdulraheem Danga: Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency –​Alhaji Mohammed Omuya

CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

Chairman:​​​ HE Alhaji Ibrahim Idris; Deputy Chairman–Senator Tunde Ogbeha; Secretary – Hon. Badamasuyi Abdulrahaman

RECONCILIATION COMMITTEE

Chairman​​–​HE Patrick Adaba; Deputy Chairman​–​Barrister Kabiru Usman Mohammed; Secretary​​–​Barrister Henry Ojuola

POLICY & STRATEGY

Chairman ​​–​AVM Atawodi Rtd.; Deputy Chairman​–​Mr. Black Olowo; Secretary ​​–​Barrister Shola Ojo

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Chairman​​–​Dr. Victor Adaji; Deputy Chairman​–​Mr. Paul Oludoyi; Secretary​​–​Hon. Jude Saul

CONTACT & MOBILISATION

Chairman​​–​Hon. Hassan Salau; Deputy Chairman​–​Rt. Hon. Momoh Jimoh Lawal; Secretary​​–​Hon. Reuben Ndakoji

PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS

Chairman​​–​Mr. Dahiru Majeed; Deputy Chairman​–​Mr. Shola Adedoyin; Secretary​​–​ Mr. Johnson Musa

PUBLICITY

Chairman​​–​Prince Bode Ogunmola; Deputy Chairman​–​Mr. Richard Akanmode; Secretary​​–​Mr. Farouk Adejoh

SOCIAL MEDIA

Chairman​​–​Mr. Mohammed Kabir; Deputy Chairman​–​Mr. Samuel Olayinka; Secretary​​–​Mr. Godwin Itopa

ELECTION PLANNING & MONITORING

Chairman​​–​Barrister Kabir Usman; Deputy Chairman​–​Hon. Shuaibu Obaro; Secretary​​–​Engr. S. B. Bello

SECURITY MATTERS

Chairman​​–​Dr. Joseph Erico; Deputy Chairman​–​Hon. Saidu Otaru Yahaya; Secretary​​–​Commander Funsho Daniel

WOMEN AFFAIRS

Chairperson​​–​Mrs. Magaret Orembi; Deputy Chairperson​–​Hajia Jummai Musa; Secretary​​​–​Hajia Bilkisu Omosagba

YOUTH MATTERS

Chairman​​–​Mr. Stephen Onoji; Deputy Chairman​–​Mr. Mohammed Abdulahi; Secretary​​–​ Otunba Kingsley Mokikon

RALLY AND VENUE

Chairman​​–​Hon. A. K. Saliu; Deputy Chairman​–​All Zonal Chairmen; Secretary​​–​Mr. Sunday Shigaba

LOGISTICS

Chairman​​–​Alhaji Suleiman Idris; Deputy Chairman​–​Mr. Jambright Sumonu; Secretary​​–​Barrister John Mark

LEGAL MATTERS

Chairman​​–​Barrister Oladimeji Agbanna; Deputy Chairman​–​Barrister Joe Abraham; Secretary​​–​Barrister Talib Raji

NGOs/PROFESSIONALS/ETHNIC GROUPS

Chairman​​–​Mr. David Ehimony; Deputy Chairman​–​Elder Daniel Olokor; Secretary​​–​Mr. Barry Idakwo

The statement added that the comprehensive list of members of the various Committees would be released before an Inaugural Meeting with the Campaign Director-General, his Management Team and other Leaders of the Campaign Organization and the Party very soon.

Expressing optimism about the party’s success at the November 16th Governorship election, Hon. Yusuf said,

“Our candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, is an experienced, properly educated personality who through diligence, dedication, commitment, competence and integrity rose to the top in his public service career.

“He has the administrative capacity, organizational capabilities as well as tremendous goodwill to positively turn around the fast-dwindling fortunes of our dear State.

“More importantly, with our faith in Almighty God, we are confident that our Creator will give us victory come November 16th, 2019,” he stated.