Kogi poll: PDP sets up campaign committees

#TrackNigeria The Director-General of Kogi State Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship campaign organization, Hon. Teejay Yusuf has announced the constitution of campaign committees for the Governorship election.
Hon. Yusuf who also represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said in a statement Sunday that a mix of committed youths with capacity, and experienced politicians from the three Senatorial zones in the State, had carefully been selected to steer the PDP’s “Wada for Governor” campaign.
“The present state of economic squalor, abject poverty, societal degeneration, developmental disequilibrium, infrastructural decay, moral decadence, inexplicable suffering and gross hopelessness experienced by Kogites, truly affirms the apparent, clear and collective desire for genuine change, meaningful growth and development and the resuscitation of the Kogi dream.
“The capacity, competence and capabilities of experienced members of our campaign team and the dynamism, passion and creative abilities of our vibrant youths in the team are pointers to impactful mobilization at the grassroots,” Hon. Yusuf stated.
According to the release signed by the Director-General, the following appointments have been made:- • Deputy Director-General– Hon. Badamasuyi Abdulrahman; Secretary – Hon. Farouk Yahaya; Director of Finance – Hon. Alfred Bello; Assistant Director-General (Kogi East)– Hon. Emmanuel Egwu; Assistant Director-General (West)– Chief Sam Abaneme; Assistant Director-General (Central)– Hon. Moses Okino
CONSTITUENCY CO-ORDINATORS
Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency – Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Omebije; Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency- Ambassador Isaac Onu; Idah Federal Constituency – Alhaji Aminu Suleiman; Yagba East/West/Mopa Muro Federal Constituency – Hon. T. J. Faniyi; Kabba Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency – Arc. Salman Idris; Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency – Barrister Shaba Ibrahim; Ajaokuta Federal Constituency– Alhaji Haruna M. Ganaja; Okehi/Adavi Federal Constituency – Hon. Abdulraheem Danga: Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency –Alhaji Mohammed Omuya
CAMPAIGN COUNCIL
Chairman: HE Alhaji Ibrahim Idris; Deputy Chairman–Senator Tunde Ogbeha; Secretary – Hon. Badamasuyi Abdulrahaman
RECONCILIATION COMMITTEE
Chairman–HE Patrick Adaba; Deputy Chairman–Barrister Kabiru Usman Mohammed; Secretary–Barrister Henry Ojuola
POLICY & STRATEGY
Chairman –AVM Atawodi Rtd.; Deputy Chairman–Mr. Black Olowo; Secretary –Barrister Shola Ojo
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Chairman–Dr. Victor Adaji; Deputy Chairman–Mr. Paul Oludoyi; Secretary–Hon. Jude Saul
CONTACT & MOBILISATION
Chairman–Hon. Hassan Salau; Deputy Chairman–Rt. Hon. Momoh Jimoh Lawal; Secretary–Hon. Reuben Ndakoji
PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS
Chairman–Mr. Dahiru Majeed; Deputy Chairman–Mr. Shola Adedoyin; Secretary– Mr. Johnson Musa
PUBLICITY
Chairman–Prince Bode Ogunmola; Deputy Chairman–Mr. Richard Akanmode; Secretary–Mr. Farouk Adejoh
SOCIAL MEDIA
Chairman–Mr. Mohammed Kabir; Deputy Chairman–Mr. Samuel Olayinka; Secretary–Mr. Godwin Itopa
ELECTION PLANNING & MONITORING
Chairman–Barrister Kabir Usman; Deputy Chairman–Hon. Shuaibu Obaro; Secretary–Engr. S. B. Bello
SECURITY MATTERS
Chairman–Dr. Joseph Erico; Deputy Chairman–Hon. Saidu Otaru Yahaya; Secretary–Commander Funsho Daniel
WOMEN AFFAIRS
Chairperson–Mrs. Magaret Orembi; Deputy Chairperson–Hajia Jummai Musa; Secretary–Hajia Bilkisu Omosagba
YOUTH MATTERS
Chairman–Mr. Stephen Onoji; Deputy Chairman–Mr. Mohammed Abdulahi; Secretary– Otunba Kingsley Mokikon
RALLY AND VENUE
Chairman–Hon. A. K. Saliu; Deputy Chairman–All Zonal Chairmen; Secretary–Mr. Sunday Shigaba
LOGISTICS
Chairman–Alhaji Suleiman Idris; Deputy Chairman–Mr. Jambright Sumonu; Secretary–Barrister John Mark
LEGAL MATTERS
Chairman–Barrister Oladimeji Agbanna; Deputy Chairman–Barrister Joe Abraham; Secretary–Barrister Talib Raji
NGOs/PROFESSIONALS/ETHNIC GROUPS
Chairman–Mr. David Ehimony; Deputy Chairman–Elder Daniel Olokor; Secretary–Mr. Barry Idakwo
The statement added that the comprehensive list of members of the various Committees would be released before an Inaugural Meeting with the Campaign Director-General, his Management Team and other Leaders of the Campaign Organization and the Party very soon.
Expressing optimism about the party’s success at the November 16th Governorship election, Hon. Yusuf said,
“Our candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, is an experienced, properly educated personality who through diligence, dedication, commitment, competence and integrity rose to the top in his public service career.
“He has the administrative capacity, organizational capabilities as well as tremendous goodwill to positively turn around the fast-dwindling fortunes of our dear State.
“More importantly, with our faith in Almighty God, we are confident that our Creator will give us victory come November 16th, 2019,” he stated.
