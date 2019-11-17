Kogi poll: INEC staff rejects ₦50,000 bribe

Prof. Evans Asigwuike, one of the Collation officers in Kogi governorship election has rejected a gift of N50,000 by a political party to alter the result of the election.

Asigwuike of the Dept. Electrical electronics, University of Abuja told news men in Lokoja on Sunday that the money was handed over to the Assistant Presiding Officer who in turn handed over the money to him.

He, however, said he did not know the name of the giver and his political party.

Ashigwuike is the Collation Officer for Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. (NAN)