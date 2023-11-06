Kogi Poll: Igbo community pledges massive votes for Ododo

By Thompson Yamput

The Igbo Community Association (ICA), an umbrella of the Igbo Community in Kogi, has pledged massive votes for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Usman Ododo in the Nov. 11 governorship poll.

Chief Sunday Nwachukwu, the President, ICA, said this when he met with Gov Yahaya Bello and Ododo in Lokoja on Monday.

Nwachukwu, represented by Mr Moses Okezie-Okafor, the Coordinator of the group said that the community was solidly behind Ododo.

“Today, ICA is pledging 100 per cent block vote to ensure an overwhelming victory for the APC and its governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo.

“We, the people of South East extraction, who are residents in Kogi, wish to express our gratitude to Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“This is because the Igbo community is a witness to the government’s great efforts in good governance across the state.

“Ndigbo in Kogi are equal partakers in Bello’s achievements, which cover all sectors and constituencies in the state, especially education, infrastructure and healthcare,’’ he said.

He added: “We want to assure you of our community’s support for Ododo, being a candidate that will maintain the momentum set by the governor.

‘’This is just as Ododo has proved himself beyond reasonable doubt through his track records.’’

He said that the slogan of ‘Continuity and Consolidation’ of the APC candidate was founded on current realities in the state and urged his people to vote for him for posterity.

Speaking, Bello, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Deedat Ozigis, commended the community for its contributions to the state’s progress.

The governor urged the community to maintain its focus on the business and entrepreneurship.

He urged the people to come out en masse and vote for Ododo in the Nov. 11 poll in order to keep alive the accomplishments of his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the meeting was a presentation of a gift to the governor by the community. (NAN)

