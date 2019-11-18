Kogi poll: Buhari congratulates Bello on reelection

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on his re-election in the Nov. 16 gubernatorial poll.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, described the election and emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as “a race well run and a victory well won.”

He commended APC supporters for remaining steadfast and resolute even in the “face of isolated incidents of violence”.

President Buhari condoled with families and loved ones of those who lost their lives as a result of regrettable acts of violence by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors.

“All political actors and stakeholders must take deliberate steps to eschew electoral violence as a peaceful and orderly process is vital to our quest for enduring democracy,’’ he said.

He saluted officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for creditably discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions.

President Buhari urged Bello to see his renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi.

He also enjoined the governor to imbibe the spirit of magnanimity in victory by extending a hand of partnership to opposition candidates.

The president urged those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to approach the courts.

The Returning Officer of the Nov. 16 Kogi governorship election, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had on Monday declared Yahaya Bello as winner of the election after polling 406,222 votes to beat 24 other contestants, including Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 189,704 votes.(NAN)