Kogi poll: Bello leads in 8 LGs

Collation of the results of the governorship election held in Kogi on Nov. 16 has begun in Lokoja.

The results of seven lock governments had so far been released with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in close race.

These are the results as announced by the INEC:

Ogori-Magongo Local Government; APC– 3,679 votes, PDP — 2,145 votes

Ijumu Local Government; APC — 11,425 votes, PDP 7,587 votes

Omala Local Government; APC — 8,473 votes, PDP — 14,403 votes

Adavi Local Government; APC — 64,657 votes, PDP — 366 votes

Igalamela/Odolu Local Government; APC — 8,075, PDP — 11,195 votes

Okene Local Government; APC — 112, 764 votes, PDP – 139 votes

Kabba/Bunu Local Government; APC — 15, 364 votes, PDP – 8,084 votes

Kogi Local Government; APC — 14,097 votes, PDP — 9,404 votes

Meanwhile , the commission has announced the death of one ad hoc staff at Ibaji Local Government.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Apam who announced this said that the staff died when the boat in which they were travelling capsized.

He said that the staff was a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, noting that arrangements had been made to convey his body to Lokoja.(NAN)