Kogi Police confirm death of retired Major in abductors den after N10m ransom

The Police Command in Kogi has confirmed the death of a retired Army Major, Joe Ajayi, in the hands of his abductors after the payment of N10 million ransom by his family for his release.

By Stephen Adeleye

SP Williams Ovye-Aya, the spokesman of the command confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Lokoja.

NAN reports that Ajayi, 76, was kidnapped from his residence in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi on May 21.

Ovye-Aya said that the remains of the deceased retired army officer had been recovered and deposited at the Kabba Specialist Hospital mortuary, according to the Bunu Leaders Forum.

He however assured that the command would leave no stone unturned in unraveling those behind the dastardly act and arrest them as well as make them face the wrath of the law.

Similarly, the Chairman and Secretary of Bunu Leaders Forum, Prof. Olu Obafemi and Dr Ade Abanida respectively, also confirmed the incident.

According to them, the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N50 million, which the family could not pay, as a result, the deceased health deteriorated due to lack of medication.

“The kidnappers later reduced the ransom to N10 million after discovering that his condition was critical.

“The family, who reportedly thought that he was still alive, quickly agreed and paid the ransom to the kidnappers.

“Thereafter, the kidnappers directed the family to where they could find him, but shockingly they only found his lifeless body.”

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sen. Sunday Karimi, has described the killing of the retired army officer as a “very unfortunate and sad development”.

Karimi in a statement issued in Lokoja lamented the insecurity situation in the district.

According to him, the whole of Kogi West is now under siege in the hands of kidnappers with people afraid to leave their houses. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)