By Abdulmalik Saidu Mohammed

The Kogi State Police commissioner’s familiarization visit was to understand the people’s problems and fashion out solutions to their security challenges. he appreciated the Etsu Kupa Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Isah II (First Class) on his pro-activeness and concern on the current in-flow of other ethnic group most especially the herdsmen which put the community in fair of attack/reprisal as the farming season approaches.

Engr. Ndagi Mustapha, an elder statesman and Member of Board of Trustee of the Community Development Association appealed to police authority to commission the Divisional Police Office in the community as earlier approved, deploy more personnel and to ensure constant change of staff posting to avoid certain officers being overpopular, compromised and seen to be indispensable. Engr.Mustapha said, by doing that, the communities would have better security architecture to avert or reduce crime in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba reiterates that the world is now in an era of community policing and crime prevention and security is everybody’s responsibility. He assured the community that the security agencies will not watch while some criminal elements take laws into their hands and therefore advised the use of dialogues to solve conflicts.

The Etsu Kupa and other heads of ethnic groups (Hausa, Fulani, Igbo, Yoruba. etc.) commended the CP and assured him of their commitment to work with security operatives in addressing security challenges in the area.

Abdulmalik Saidu Mohammed, FCAI, ACIPM

National President

For: Kupa Development Association

[email protected]