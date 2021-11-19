Kogi PFA advocates increased budget to agriculture

The Kogi Public Financing of Agriculture (PFA) Committee has called on the state House of Assembly to increase its budgetary allocation to the agriculture sector in the 2022 fiscal year.

The committee made the call on Friday in Lokoja in its Draft Analysis of the 2022 Kogi State Agriculture Budget Estimates presently before the Assembly for consideration and approval.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Yahaya Bello on Oct. 28, presented a budget of N145.89 billion for 2022 to the Kogi House of Assembly for approval.

A report presented by Mr Dan’Asabe Umar, a member of the Committee, said out of the N145.8 billion estimates, the agriculture sector was allotted N6.1 billion, representing 4.19 per cent of the total budget.

He said the 4.19 per cent allocation to the agriculture sector was grossly inadequate in view of the present economic situation and stance of the state government to boost food production.

Umar said the government had stressed in its New Direction Agenda Blueprint that: “Based on prevailing economic realities, agriculture is the key to unlocking the enormous economic potential of Kogi State.”

“The 2022 Agriculture Sector budget for Kogi State is N6.1 billion representing 4.19 per cent of the total Budget of N145.89 billion, which is still a far cry from the 10 per cent benchmark of the Maputo Declaration.

“If agriculture is to serve as a means of diversifying the economy of Kogi State as promised in the New Direction blueprint of the government of the state, then allocations to the sector is grossly inadequate,” he said.

He hinted that the agriculture sector got the least allocation in the state’s 2022 budget compared to other major sectors that drove the social-economic development of the State such as Education and Health.

He said agriculture got 4.19 per cent while Education got 17.68 per cent and Health, 12.12 per cent, adding, “This is worrisome in the face of galloping food inflation in the state in the last three quarters of this year.

Umar, however, described the allocation of N100 million to Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) as a step in the right direction, adding, “This is a good start that should be built upon subsequently.”

He said the facility would go a long way in assisting small holder farmers and ultimately lead to improved food production and security.

He also regretted that the budget did not make adequate provision for women farmers, saying that researches had revealed that rural women contributed between 68 and 92 per cent to agriculture workforce and food production in Kogi State.

Umar held that youth engagement in agriculture was crucial for sustainable development, fighting insecurity and moving citizens out of poverty.

He added that the N100 million provision for Youth engagement in the sector was grossly inadequate. (NAN)

