Sunday, November 12, 2023
Kogi people’s will must be protected- APC tells INEC

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC)has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protect the popular will of Kogi electorate in Saturday ‘s governorship election.


Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.


“With the candidate of the APC, Usman Ododo, coasting to spectacular victory in Saturday’s Kogi governorship election, we call on INEC to protect the integrity of the legitimate votes of the Kogi electorate.


“Announced and uploaded results, so far, show our candidate maintaining a landslide lead in Kogi West and Central, with a competitive showing in Kogi East,” Morka said.


He said the APC was aware of intense pressure, including violent threats on INEC staff by agents and supporters of trailing opposition parties aimed at unduly influencing or disrupting ongoing collation of results in the state.


He urged INEC to stand fast in discharge of its constitutional duty to deliver free, fair and credible election in the state, and ensure that the freely exercised will of Kogi electorate prevailed.(NAN)

