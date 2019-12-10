Kogi PDP Women Leader’s death: Police parade 6 suspects

The Police Command in Kogi on Tuesday paraded six suspects in connection to the killing of Mrs Salome Abuh, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader on Nov. 18.



The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Akeem Busari, while parading the suspects in Lokoja said that they were arrested on Nov.22, by the police in collaboration with local vigilantes.



He named them as Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna Egwu and Attah Ejeh.



Busari identified Ocholi Edicha as the ring leader of the mob that set Abuh ablaze in her husband’s house in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government area (LGA) of the state.



“The suspects have also confessed that they were responsible for the series of armed robberies in Ochadamu and environs,” he said.



Busari called for calm among residents, assuring that other suspects on the run will be arrested and made to face justice.



But, answering questions from newsmen, Edicha denied involvement in the killing, saying that those who set the house ablaze and prevented Abuh from escaping were from Ejule.



Other suspects also denied involvement in the killing, explaining that they were arrested for burglary.



Abuh who was buried on Dec. 7 was killed on Nov.18 by suspected thugs celebrating the outcome of Nov. 16, governorship election in the state.(NAN)