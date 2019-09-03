Kogi PDP primary: 5 aspirants step down for Wada

#TrackNigeria The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has begun the accreditation of delegate from the 21 local government areas of Kogi for governorship election primary.

Over 2,576 delegates from 21 local governments are expected to participate in the primaries taking on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five of the 16 PDP governorship aspirants from Kogi East, had stepped down and collapsed their structure for retired Capt. Idris Wada, a former governor of the state.

A member of the Kogi East Elders Council, Mr Gabriel Aduku, disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja.

Aduku said that this was after the council met with nine of the aspirants from the zone.

According to him, those who stepped down for Wada are AVM Salihu Atawodi, Muhammed Tetes, Emmanuel Omebije, Mrs Grace Iye Adejor and Dr. Victor Adoji.(NAN)