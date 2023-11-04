Kogi pays N497m WAEC fees for 15,033 students

…..Kogi pays N497m WAEC fees

Kogi has released N497 million for the payment of 2023 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examinations fees for 15,033 students enrolled in the state’s public schools.

“This is part of my administration’s commitment to free education and `Zero Out-of-School Policy’ for our young citizens to fulfil their God-given destinies.

“It is also part of efforts at further improving the state’s educational system,’’ the governor’s media aide, Mr Onogwu Mohammed, quoted the governor as saying in a statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday.

The governor said also that the disbursement of the money was also in realisation of his administration’s recent pledge to provide free education from primary to secondary school level within the state’s public schools.

“This resolute step reflects my administration’s dedication to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to access quality education, regardless of his or her socioeconomic status.

“The gesture is aimed to empower students to undertake crucial examinations without imposing any financial burden on their parents or guardians.

“Furthermore, my administration won’t hesitate to penalise parents who fail to enrol their children in school.

“This comprehensive approach to education underscores the state’s commitment to not only increase access to education, but also ensure active participation,’’ Gov. Bello added in the statement.

Three of the 21 local government areas of Kogi led the list of benefitting students.

Out of the 15,033 students, Dekina Local Government Area has the highest number of 1,867 beneficiaries, followed by Lokoja Local Government Area, with 1,569 beneficiaries, while Okene Local Government Area has 1,345 beneficiaries. (NAN)

