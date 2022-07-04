Kogi NSCDC boss urges recruits to be courageous, committed

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Kogi has charged the 300 recruits to show courage and commitment in the discharge of their duties.



The state Comandant of the corps, Suleiman Mafara, gave the charge at the passing out ceremony, which took place at the command’s headquarters in Lokoja.

Mafara congratulated them on their success in the 2019 recruitment.

He lauded the corps Commandant-General, Abubakar Audi, for ensuring that the recruitment, selection, training and passing-out parade were successful.



He further commended the corps’ Training Department and Instructors for their hardwork and dedication during the training of the recruits.

He said that the report at his disposal showed that the recruits went through the mill and had come out refined and disciplined.



The state NSCDC chief said he was convinced that the recruits were ready to contribute their quota toward the protection of critical national infrastructure and nation’s security.

“I congratulate you all on your successful training and enduring the difficulties associated with the exercise.



”| also want to congratulate your families and friends who stood by you.

“I will not end this speech without thanking other sister agencies for their synergy and collaborations,” Mafara said.

He further thanked Gov. Yahaya Bello and his New Direction Team, for his continued support to the corps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that goodwill messages were delivered by heads of other sister security agencies at the brief ceremony.

The event was attended by the Commander, Army Record, Maj.-General Williams Ali, represented by Lt.-Col Sunday Enya, and Sector Commander, FRSC, Stephen Dawulung.

Others were representatives of the Nigeria Navy Ship Lugard, Department of State Services, Correctional Service and Immigration.

They advised the recruits to demonstrate full commitment toward the nation’s unity and protection of lives and property. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

