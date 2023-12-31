Kogi NMA commends Governor Bello’s Health Sector reforms

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State Chapter, has commended Governor Yahaya Bello for his administration’s groundbreaking health reform, unwavering commitment to the welfare of medical officers, and the provision of accessible healthcare to the citizens and residents of the state.

In a commendation letter signed by Dr. Baoku Olusola and Dr. Jonah Bola Kelvin, the Chairman and Secretary of NMA, Kogi State, the association expressed profound gratitude to Governor Bello for the unprecedented, unmatchable, and indelible mark he has etched into the health sector of Kogi State.

“All the doctors in Kogi State write to express our profound gratitude to Your Excellency for the unprecedented, unmatchable, and indelible mark you have made in the health sector of the state. We appreciate the great and giant strides you have achieved since your divine assumption into the office of the Executive Governor of Kogi State (8 years ago),” the letter articulates.

The NMA underscored the remarkable achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration, particularly in the areas of passion, commitment, and unwavering dedication to the health of all Kogi indigenes. The association acknowledges the substantial investment made by the administration in infrastructure and various healthcare facilities across the state.

“We acknowledge your achievements in the area of passion, commitment, and unwavering dedication to the health of all Kogi indigenes, demonstrated by the huge investment your administration committed to infrastructure and other healthcare facilities in Kogi State,” the association affirms.

To enhance the welfare of health workers and provide motivation in hazardous environments, Kogi State implemented the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and a 50% payment of hazard allowances to medical officers. The NMA expressed joy over these initiatives, emphasizing the prompt payment of salaries, the 50% hazard allowance, cash donations to widows of late colleagues, security of lives and properties, and the conducive environment created for effective discharge of duties.

“We appreciate the prompt payment of salaries of members, the current payment of 50% hazard allowance, the cash donation to all the widows of our late colleagues, the security of lives and properties enjoyed by doctors in Kogi State, and the enabling environment your administration has provided for all our members to be able to discharge their duties effectively in the state. We are confident and can boldly say that the health sector received the greatest of your attention and commitment under your administration, and this has never been witnessed before in the state,” the letter reads.

Under Governor Yahaya Bello’s current administration, the health sector in Kogi State has witnessed massive intervention in infrastructure, healthcare worker training, improved welfare, and recruitment of additional personnel to address the health needs of the people.

Critical interventions include the establishment of the Reference Hospital in Okene, the rehabilitation of Kogi State Special Hospital in Lokoja, the expansion of General Hospital in Idah to a Zonal hospital, and the establishment of Ultramodern Hospitals in Gegu Beki (Kogi-Koto LGA), Eganyi (Ajaokuta), and Isanlu (Yagba West LGA). These initiatives showcase the administration’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people.

