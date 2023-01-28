Kogi NLC lauds Gov. Bello for payment of promotion salary

By Stephen Adeleye

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kogi chapter, has commended Gov. Yahaya Bello, for the payment of promotion salary for Kogi State workers to mark his seventh anniversary in office.

A statement by the NLC Chairman, Mr Onuh Edoka on Saturday in Lokoja, also felicitated with Bello on the occasion of his seventh year anniversary in office as the executive Governor of Kogi State.

Edoka praised the governor for commemorating the event with the commencement of promotion salary for Kogi workers.

He expressed appreciation for the good gesture for workers, saying the NLC looked forward to the continued payment as promised by the governor.

The NLC chairman also praised Bello for prompt and consistent payment of salaries of state workers, stressing that the NLC was indeed very grateful to him.

Edoka further thanked the governor for graciously approving the payment of the Federal Government duty tour allowance to state workers.

”The workers are indeed excited with the outstanding infrastructure development the administration of Gov Bello has achieved.

“We appeal for the payment of other welfare packages due to the workers,” he said.

Edoka expressed optimism that the governor would before the expiration of his tenure, effect the full implementation of all the welfare packages due to the state workers, including the payment of leave bonus.

He lauded the legacy projects commissioned by President Mohammadu Buhari, during his visit to the state recently, describing them as ”landmark achievements and watershed in the state’s history”.

The state NLC boss solicited for the support of the governor for the completion of the ongoing NLC House project.

According him, the NLC House, almost nearing completion by the workers’ effort, needed support from the governors to be completed.

Edoka thanked the Commissioner For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Salami Ozigi, the state’s Accountant General, Alhaji Jibrin Momoh; Auditor General, Alhaji Yusuf Okala; and the Auditor General For Local Government, Alhaji Usman Ododo, for there efforts and support, working with Gov. Yahaya Bello in making the welfare of workers a reality.

Edoka congratulated the governor on his seventh anniversary, and wished him well as he remained resolutely committed to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of Kogi workers. (NAN)