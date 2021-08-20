Kogi NLC chairman offers scholarship to late journalist’s child

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kogi chapter, Mr Onu Edoka, has promised to take responsibility for one of the children of broadcaster and journalist, Mrs Lucy Damian, who died on Aug. 3.

Edoka made the promise at a requiem in honour of the late director/chief editor with Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation (Confluence Radio FM 94.1) at Citadel Holy City Church, on Friday in Lokoja, Kogi.

Edoka, who had earlier made a commitment of N300,000 on behalf of the NLC, said the promise to support one of the children of the deceased for two academic sessions was personal in view of what the deceased stood for while alive.

He said the late Damian was one of the executive members of the NLC in the state and was humble, intelligent, focused, easy going, but assertive and a thoroughbred professional.

Also, Prof. Roy Marshall Agbo, younger brother of the deceased and Pastor of the church, described his sister as a bundle of humility and lover of God’s word, who did everything to advance the work of God.

He cited a situation where the late journalist had to collapse her chair rental business and moved all the chairs to the church in support of the work.

Another clergy, Bishop Abraham Bamidele of of Eagle Kingdom Church, Lokoja, described the late journalist as an evangelist.

Bamidele said the deceased was humble and propagated the gospel through her coverage and reportage of various church activities at no cost.

The Bishop prayed God to fill the vacuum created by her demise and also protect and sustain her husband, children, extended family, colleagues and loved ones.

Earlier at the NUJ Press Centre in Lokoja, during the lying-in-state, the Council chairman, Alhaji Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh, described Damian’s death as painful.

Momoh-Jimoh said the late editor celebrated her 50th birthday only 11 days before her death, saying her dreams would live on as no one could question God.

He prayed for God’s protection and sustenance of the family she left behind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her colleagues, who marched out in their numbers paid their last respect amidst tears before she was taken to the church for the final mass.

Earlier on Wednesday, ActionAid Nigeria, an international Non-Governmental Organisation had convened a “Candle light vigil” in honour of the late journalist in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

The programme was organised to mourn her, being one of the organisation’s media partners on the System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SARVE II) project. (NAN)

