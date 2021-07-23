Kogi, Nigeria’s new construction hub, says Commissioner

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, says Kogi is Nigeria’s new construction hub, citing the massive construction works going on in the state.

Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said that the projects were aimed at “building on the massive, but silent achievements of Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Administration’s achievements during his first term.

According to him, the projects are targeted at the thematic areas of Bello’s Administration.

He said the state government was building on the giant strides of the governor in his first term, adding that the infrastructure development plan was becoming more visible and magnificent.

“We completed quite a number of road projects in the first term across the three Senatorial Districts. We also built a good number of hospitals, schools and the second largest, but the best Rice Mill in Northern Nigeria.

‘“The Governor did not make noise about these gigantic achievements, but the people responded with their resounding votes,” he said.

According to Fanwo, the entire state is witnessing massive construction of schools, hospitals and roads.

“We have gone far with our Referral Hospital in Okene, as well as the Zonal Hospitals at Idah, Isanlu and Koton-karfe. These are modeled to be some of the best in the country, and they will all be ready this year.

“We are also remodeling the State Specialist Hospital, working on the Kogi State University Teaching Hospital, and our intention is to empower Kogi State to become the medical hub of the nation,” Fanwo said.

The commissioner said that the ‘record’ actualisation of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, was a massive testimony to the governor’s commitment to revolutionising education in the state.

He stressed that no administration had impacted the educational sector in the state as much as the Bello Administration.

The government put in place infrastructure for the CUSTECH in record time. Today, Kogites are proud of what we have achieved there,” he said.

He said that the government was also constructing roads across its three senatorial districts, such as Lokoja Township Roads, Kabba Township Roads, Okene, Olamaboro, Omala, and many other roads currently undergoing reconstruction.

“The Ganaja Flyover project which will be the first of its type in the state, is also taking shape as the governor is committed to the timely completion of the project to ease traffic gridlock within Lokoja township.

“The Yahaya Bello Administration is also about to complete Operation Light Up Kogi East Project, an ambitious electrification project that is connecting over 200 communities in Kogi East to the National Grid. The project is at 95 per cent completion level.

“For the administration to achieve this much, a lot of financial engineering and fiscal responsibility have been observed.

“Global rating bodies have continued to rate Kogi as one of the top three in the areas of transparency and accountability.”

Fanwo thanked Kogi people for their support and cooperation with the contractors handling those “life-touching projects scattered all over the state”.

The Commissioner also assured the people of the governor’s commitment to serving them to the best of his abilities till his last day in office.

He added that Bello had made Kogi the safest state in Nigeria, saying, “our effective security architecture as a state was a product of complete commitment to protect Kogi citizens.”

“The governor has continued to collaborate with security agencies and local security apparatus to ensure safety. He does not play politics with security, he is a model for others,” Fanwo said. (NAN)

