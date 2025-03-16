Kogi LGs shut 2 cattle markets over security threats

The ljumu and Kabba-Bunu Local Government Councils have announced the closure of two Zango Cattle Markets in their respective areas, following incessant security threats.

The ljumu and Kabba-Bunu Local Government Councils have announced the closure of two Zango Cattle Markets in their respective areas, following incessant security threats.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the markets are situated at Iyara in Ijumu and Odolu in Kabba.

It was learnt that after the closure of Zango Markets in some parts of the state due to security challenges, especially in Kogi Central, the hoodlums moved to lyara and Odolu axes.

The Chairman of Ijumu LGA, Alh. Haruna Ibrahim, and his Kabba-Bunu counterpart, Dare Zacchaeus, in separate statements, on Saturday in Lokoja, stated that the closure was with immediate effect.

Both council chairmen further stated that Gov. Ahmed Ododo mandated them “to eradicate criminal elements that give the LGAs and the state bad image through kidnapping and banditry”.

Ibrahim explained that the closure followed intelligence reports that kidnappers and other criminal elements were using the market to carry out their nefarious activities.

He stated that the market would remain closed until further notice, adding that security agencies had been mobilised to enforce the order.

“The safety of the people of ljumu and travellers remains his priority, and anyone or group frustrating government’s efforts will face the wrath of the law,” Ibrahim said.

On his part, Zacchaeus hinged the closure of Odolu Cattle Market on incessant attacks by herders, bandits and kidnappers.

He warned the herdsmen dislodged from Zango in Iyara not to make any attempt to come into Kabba-Bunu territory.

According to him, any such attempt will be met with stiff resistance and legal actions.

Zacchaeus further warned that traditional rulers in the habit of selling land to unknown herders and strangers stood the risk of being dethroned and prosecuted.

“Also, Area Chiefs, who are in the habit of compromising the security in their areas, by selling their land and houses to unknown strangers, would be arrested and prosecuted for aiding and abetting terrorism.

“Anyone who wants to dispose of his house in Kabba-Bunu LGA is advised to get approval from the council, with the detailed bio-data of the prospective buyer of such property supplied.

“Anyone found in contravention.of the condition would be arrested and prosecuted for aiding and abetting terrorism,” Zacchaeus added. (NAN)