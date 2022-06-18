Kogi Legislators impeach 4 principal officers, suspend 3 others

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi House of Assembly on Friday impeached four principal officers and suspended three others for “undue gross misconducts.”

The lawmakers made the impeachment and suspension during an emergency sitting at the assembly complex following the adoption of a motion raised by Assemblyman Enema Paul (APC-Dekina II).

Those impeached by 17 lawmakers that sat at plenary are Mr Ahmed Mohammed; Deputy Speaker; Mr Bello Hassan Abdullahi; Majority Leader, Mr Ndako Idris; Deputy Majority Leader and Mr Edoko Ododo; Deputy Chief Whip.

The motion, among other allegations, accused the four impeached officers of the 25-member house of gross misconduct and called for their immediate impeachment and replacement.

After the impeachment, Mr Enema Paul, in his contribution, called for their replacements, arguing that the house could not afford a vacuum.

According to him, they should be replaced pending the outcome of investigations into their alleged misdemeanour.

He said: “We, the undersigned honourable members of the Kogi State House of Assembly do hereby resolve to impeach the following principal officers.”

The lawmakers have also replaced the impeached principal officers with Mr Rabiu Alfa, as Deputy Speaker, Mr Bajeh Mukhtar; Majority Leader; Mr Umar Isa; Deputy Majority Leader and Mr Enema Paul; Deputy Chief Whip.

Earlier ruling on the motion, the Speaker, Assemblyman Matthew Kolawole, put the question whether 17 members actually signed the impeachment and suspension document and they answered in affirmation of their position.

Kolawole then directed the Clerk of the House to call out the new principal officers who were immediately approved.

The legislators also dissolved the standing committees and constituted new ones to upscale performance of their oversight functions in the remaining lifespan of the assembly in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

