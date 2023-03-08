Kogi lawmakers urge government to cater for late colleague’s family

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Assembly on Tuesday urged the State Government to passionately cater for the family of their late colleague, Mr Jimoh Musa-Omiata, who died recently.

The law makers made the appeal during a valedictory service held in honour of the late Musa-Omiata on the floor of the House.

Late Musa-Omiata, who represented Yagba East state constituency during his life time, reportedly died in Lagos after a brief illness and had since been buried according to Islamic rites in his home county.

In a unanimous resolution, the house requested that the state government should provide adequate care for the family of the late lawmaker.

The House also requested that the late lawmaker should be immortalised by naming an institution after him in view of his legislative service to the state.

“This is because the late Musa-Omiata was courageous, eloquent and sound, and we hereby appeal to Kogi Governmentt tosponsor the deceased youngest son, Muktar Musa, from primary school to university level. ”

Mr Olusola Kilani, representative of Ijumu State constituency, had said, while moving the motion, seconded by Mr Usman Ibrahim, Adavi state constituency and other lawmakers.

The Speaker, Mr Mathew Kolawole, noted that death was inevitable and that the late lawmaker lived an exemplary life, served God and humanity.

He said Musa-Omiata imparted many lives such as those of his colleagues and constituents, adding that the vacuum created by his death would be too difficult to fill.

Kolawole said late Musa-Omiata’s departure was a personal lost to him because he was a brother and friend ever since he had known him in the 6th Assembly.

“I could vividly remember sometimes back while the money for electrification project in Igbagun was yet to be released by the state government, late Musa-Omiata personally coughed out six million Naira for the project, ” Kolawale said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Video clips of some projects and debates featuring the late Musa-Omiata were shown.

Each of the lawmakers also paid tributes to him (NAN)