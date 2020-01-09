Kogi killings: Bello receives Tawari community, says perpetrators must face the law

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Thursday received delegation of the people of Tawari Community at Govt House Lokoja, and assured them of timely distribution of relief materials to victims of the attack.

Some gunmen had on Jan. 2 attacked Tawari community in Kogi Local Government Area, killed over 19 people, burnt down buildings, Churches and palace of the king of the community.

Addressing the delegation, the Governor said that a committee had been set up that would immediately commence the distribution of relief materials to the victims of the attack by gunmen.

According to the governor, the committee is to immediately commence the distribution of relief materials to ensure that all those affected get the items.

He called for the cooperation of the traditional rulers, youths groups and other stakeholders to identify those affected so they can get the support of government.

He said that he would ensure that every community in Kogi state should be able to protect themselves.

The governor urged the people to live in peace with themselves, and live together with those who come to stay with them, but charged them to resist anyone who come to launch attack against them.

A minute silent was observed for the souls lost during the attack.

The governor described the incident as a terrorist attack and assured that his government would go after the attackers and make them to face the law.

He reassured the people of adequate security, saying he would continue to strengthen the vigilante and other security agencies for community policing.

He promised to use every instrument of government to support every community to defend themselves.

He further appreciated the security agencies for their support, urging them to go after the attackers to where ever they came from and smoke them out of the state.

Reacting to the earlier demand of the Aguma of Tawari Kingdom Alhaji Idris Alhassan Yusuf, the governor, said that the committee had been set up to commence the distribution of relief materials, medical assistance and biffing up of security along the borders.

In his remarks, the administrator of Kogi Local Government, Barrister Tanko Musa, commended the governor for his swift reaction to the crisis, which had restored normalcy to the area.