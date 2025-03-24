Kogi jailbreak: NCoS recaptures 5 fleeing inmates

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has recaptured five out of the 12 inmates who escaped from custody at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has recaptured five out of the 12 inmates who escaped from custody at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi.

This is contained in a statement issued by Abubakar Umar, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Deputy Controller of Corrections, (DCC), on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 24.

NAN reports that during the incident, some of the Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATIs) in a section of the facility allegedly manipulated the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

Umar stated that upon receiving reports of the incident, the Acting Controller-General of NCoS, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi immediately mobilised to the facility.

He said that personnel were also deployed to secure the facility, restore order and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

“As of this moment, five of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice.

“The NCoS acting controller-general has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large inmates.

“Citizens are also encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency,” he said.

Umar assured Nigerians that custodial centres were secured and measures were being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities.

The NCoS, he said, is committed to ensure all correctional facilities fulfill its mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)