Kogi jailbreak: 114 escaped inmates recaptured – official

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) it has recaptured 114 escapees of its Kabba custodial centre who were among the 240 inmates set on Sept. 12.

The NCoS spokesperson, Mr Francis Enobore, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba, Kogi, was attacked by gunmen.

The Controller-General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, had since then directed the activation of the recapture procedure and detailed investigation to be carried out on the jailbreak.

“Following the swift of the cntroller-general, 114 escapees have been recaptured

“The controller-general, who personally led a team to the custodial centre for on-the-spot assessment, directed search party response team to go after the escapees.

“This was even as security has been beefed up through the deployment of additional armed squad to fortify the facility, ” he said.

He quoted the the controller-general as commending the collaboration and support extended to the service by sister including the vigilante groups which assisted in recapturing the fleeing inmates.

He advised the escapees to turn in themselves the next 24 hours or risk prosecution if arrested.

He noted that it would be of no use for them to keep hiding since their photographs and biometrics have been captured.

He assured the the public of their safety, stating that no effort would be spared in smoking out fugitives from hiding.(NAN)

