Kogi Jail break: NCoS CG orders investigation, immediate re-arrrest of 9 escapees

By Thompson Yamput

Mr Sylvester Nwakuche, Acting Controller-General of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), on Monday ordered for quick re-arrest of the remaining escapees from the Konton Karfe prison, in Kogi.

Nwakuche gave the order during an assessment visit to the correctional centre.

He also ordered for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding their escape.

It would be recalled that 12 escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State. NCoS. So far, five of them have been recaptured.

The jail break, which occurred in the early hours of Monday left one correctional officer dead.

Inmates in a section of the facility manipulated centre’s padlocks, leading to the escape of the 12 of them.

Nwakuche said that it took the efforts of combined team of operatives to re-arrest some of the escapees.

He also ordered a security audit to be conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“Nigerians should know that the safety of custodial centers remains a top priority and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities.

“The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfill their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation and reintegration of all inmates,” he assured. (NAN)