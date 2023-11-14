Kogi: INEC needs to do more to earn voters’ trust – ADC

…INEC needs to do more to earn voters’ trust

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) needs to do more to earn voters’ trust.

The Lagos State ADC Chairman, Mr George Ashiru, made the remark on Monday while reacting to the conduct and outcome of the off-cycle governorship election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa.

Ashiru said: “We are concerned about reports of several areas where voting was disrupted.

“This indicates that adequate preparation was not made to ensure every vote counts.

“Voter turnout is almost always directly impacted by fear of lack of transparency by INEC and insecurity. INEC needs to do more to earn voters’ trust.”

Speaking on the outcome of the poll in Kogi, Ashiru said Mr Leke Abejide, the ADC governorship candidate, however, put up a good fight despite coming fourth in the poll.

“I am glad that Abejide, though a member of the National Assembly, put his hat in the wring to become one of the political forces to reckon with in Kogi,” the ADC boss said.

He advised the governor-elect in Kogi, Alhaji Usman Ododo, to demonstrate love for the people of Kogi with all his heart.

Ashiru urged Ododo to follow the constitution thoroughly saying “therein lies the heart of good governance.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC’s Ododo polled 446,237, while his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 259,052 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate polled 46,362 votes and Hon. Leke Abejide of the ADC got 21,819 votes. (NAN)

