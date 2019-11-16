Kogi: INEC distributes electoral materials to RAC’s ahead of Saturday’s poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday dispatched both sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the Registration Area Centres (RACs) in Kogi for Saturday’s election in the state.



The centres at the ward levels are located in Mopamuro, Kabba/Bunu and Yagba East Local Government Areas of the state.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the distribution, reports that vehicles conveying both sensitive and non-sensitive materials left INEC state headquarters at Mopa to the RACs at about 4 p.m.



NAN also monitored the safe arrival of the materials at some RACs in Amuro, comprising Amuro Community Secondary School (ACSS) Amuro with three wards, namely Ward 06, Ward 09 and Ward 10 of Orokere, Aiyeteju, Aiyede communities.



Mr Folorunsho Aje, the RAC Manager of Aiyeteju Ward 09 and Mrs Dorcas Aiyegbajeje, the RAC Manager of Wards 06 and 10, confirmed to NAN that all the materials were successfully delivered at the RACs.



Both Aje and Aiyegbajeje commended INEC for the timely distribution of the materials, accompanied by security personnel.



NAN observed that the atmosphere at some RACs visited was peaceful, while two armed police personnel were seen on ground at each RAC visited.



NAN reports that governorship election would be held across the 21 LGAs of Kogi, while National Assembly re-run election would also hold in Kogi West senatorial district, simultaneously on Saturday. (NAN)