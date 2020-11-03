Kogi inaugurates committee on “Education for All Project’

The Kogi Government on Tuesday inaugurated a committee on “Education For All Project (EDUFAP)’’, aimed at developing and revamping 285 public secondary schools across the 21 local government areas of the state. The committee was inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Folashade Ayoade. Speaking with newsmen after the inauguration, the Committee Chairman, Mr Wemi Jones, said EDUFAP was an initiative of the State Ministry of Education with the approval of Gov. Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Jones, who is the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said EDUFAP is designed to raise donations in cash and kind.

He said that such donations are to renovate, construct, and furnish classrooms, laboratories and libraries. “EDUFAP aims at sourcing for resources and materials, and using them judiciously for schools in the state. “EDUFAP is to enlighten, inform, and encourage stakeholders, organisations, institutions, donors, philanthropists and well-meaning individuals to support education like it is done in other states,’’ Jones said. He added that “In view of the dwindling revenue accruing to state on account of COVID-19 pandemic and other economic challenges, it is reasonable to think of other ways to address our education system. “The government is ready to do what it can for the purpose of taking care of the secondary schools, but government’s effort will not be enough in view of the number of secondary schools in the state.

“It will be easier if we have the support we are requesting from corporate organisations and individuals,’’ he said. The chairman noted that many school buildings had been destroyed by rain storm and flood at a time the state was battling with the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on corporate organisations and private individuals to come to the aid of the state government in solving the problems facing secondary school system in the state. (NAN)