Kogi: Hunters, vigilance group raid kidnappers’ den, rescue 3, arrest 3

The Hunters’ Group of Nigeria (HGN) and the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KVS) have rescued three Fulanis after raiding a kidnappers’ den beside Erotyi mountain in Kogi/Koto Local Government Area of Kogi.

The Spokesperson for the hunters’ group, Abdullahi Yahaya, said that three of the suspected kidnappers were also arrested during the operations.

Yahaya noted that the rescued victims were not hurt and were in perfect condition, while the arrested kidnappers had been handed over to the appropriate authorities, with their confiscated weapons, for further investigation.

According to Yahaya, the rescued underaged Fulanis were kidnapped from Chikara Community, on Lokoja – Abuja Road, 13 days ago by the busted kidnap syndicate which operated within that axis.

He commended the state government and the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr Bashir Gegu, for their support in providing logistics for their operations in the area.

Reacting to the development, Kogi State Security Adviser, retired Cdr. Jerry Omodara, said that such security success by the operatives, was a welcome development and a proof that the security network of Kogi was strong and solid enough to quash all forms of criminal vices.

He stressed that the local vigilantes across the state had continued to record good results because of the morale boost and support that the governor continued to give them and the cooperation from the citizens and synergy between the security operatives.

Omodara added that the continued efforts of Kogi State Government to keep the momentum as the safest state in the country, were so far yielding remarkable results.

He noted that the governor had several times made a commitment to securing the lives and property of the citizens and made the state a no-go zone for criminal elements.

He reiterated that government at all levels would continue to make efforts towards sustaining the drive for a peaceful Kogi by making every nook and cranny unsafe for criminal elements and their sponsors. (NAN)

