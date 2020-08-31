Kogi has lost a revered personality – Atiku



Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with the Government and People of Kogi State on the passing away of its foremost traditional ruler, the Attah of Igala, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ameh, Oboni II.



The late Attah, until his death was the Chairman of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers and one of the key pillars of the State.







The former Vice President described the late traditional ruler as a man of peace and a generous man who cared much for the peace and unity of the diverse ethnic groups that make up Kogi State.

The Wazirin Adamawa said that the late Attah worked very hard as a key mobiliser of the people for community and development projects which has changed the profile and appearance of the State.









The former Vice President said further that the late Attah Igala was a nationalist, who believed in one Nigeria and manifested this in his wise counsel at the state and federal levels.



He urged the government and people of the State to take solace in the fact that the late monarch lived an exemplary life and gave his best to the state and the country at large. He would be sorely missed.

