Kogi has abundant, untapped natural resources – Commissioner



Kogi State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Kehinde Oloruntoba has said that the Confluence State, Kogi has the highest untapped natural resources in the whole of Nigeria, and among the firsts in Africa.



Mr. Oloruntoba who disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the maiden edition of the Kogi Trade and Tourism Expo 2019 as a special guest, said that Kogi is not the only state in Nigeria with boundary to ten states it has great potentials in Agriculture, solid minerals and Tourism among others.



He however expressed regret that despite all these opportunities available to the state and the nation at large, most of these available resources have remained untapped.



The Commissioner disclosed further that if the state takes advantage of her Tourism potentials, there will be no need to wait for monthly allocations from the federal government. The tourism sector alone he said is enough internally generated revenue (IGR) to cater for the state.



Furthermore, he said the mineral resource deposits in Itakpe and Ajaokuta are enough to turn around the fortune of this country.

To buttress his point, Mr Oloruntoba took the participants and visitors to the state round the Confluence Rice stand at the Expo. He said contrary to the believe that the Rice is not available in the market, people, particularly Kogi indigenes have not made enough efforts to locate the Rice Mill in Ejigbo where the factory is located.