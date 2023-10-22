Kogi Guber: Women group endorses APC candidate, Ododo 

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Kogi Professional Women for Ododo/Joel 2023 project has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Alhaji Ododo Usman, in the Nov. 11 governorship election.

This is contained in a statement by the convener of the group, Mrs Raliat Abdulsalam on Sunday in Abuja.

Abdulsalam said the group made the endorsement at the weekend during a visit to Gov. Yahaya Bello to pledge its support for Ododo/Joel project on Nov. 11.

She said the purpose of the visit was to reveal the group’s efforts on the grassroots mobilisation so far and other positive strategies put in place to enable Ododo’s victory at the poll.

According to her, dignitaries at the meeting include Ododo; Sen. Sadiku Ohere(APC, Kogi Central); Rep. Ozigi Tijani, Member House of representatives representing Okene/Ogori- Magongo Federal Constituency and Rep. Aguye Suleiman Danladi, representing Lokoja/Koton Karfi constituency.

Abdulsalam commended Bello for his excellent performance in the areas of security, infrastructural development, health, education and human resources development.

She reiterated that the Kogi State professional women for Ododo/Joel 2023 promised to do more positively at the grassroots for the project to record victory on Nov.11. (NAN)

