Kogi guber race: APC aspirant assures electorate of security, gender inclusion

By Stephen Adeleye

Dr Sanusi Ohiare, APC Governorship Aspirant in Kogi, has assured the electorate of adequate security, gender inclusion, quality health delivery, education and regular power supply, if elected.

Ohiare gave the assurance at the Kogi Governorship Media Parley with members of the state council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Ohiare, who is the former Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency, added that the security and job creation through the revitalisation of the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company (,ASC) would be at the forefront of his administration if elected as governor in November.

“We have realised that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity as no business man will invest his money where it will not be safe.

”I will take the issue seriously, following the footsteps of Gov. Yayaha Bello, who had laid solid template on tackling security challenges in the last seven years,” he said.

Ohiare also disclosed that job creation would be given serious attention as those weaned from the world of crimes would need to be engaged in profitable ventures.

Ohiare promised social intervention loans and welfare package for students to boost education and reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.

He further promised highest budgetary allocation to education, with concentration on Science, Technical, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

”To this end, the revitalisation of Ajaokuta steel would be addressed holistically, especially when all the huddles impeding its revitalisation had been cleared by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that serious attention would be given to the steel company, considering the enormous economic potentials and the number of jobs it would provide.

Ohiare called on delegates to the April 14 APC primaries to increase the tempo of their work for the party more than ever before.

”As leaders, we must work harder than before to bring the youths, who are aggrieved from the last election, on board in the new arrangements.

”I am that person with requisite experience to represent the youths’ interest and you will not be disappointed,” Ohiare said.

He assured the people of effective quality health delivery system, health insurance scheme, and the establishment of social welfare for the aged, indigents and Persons Leaving with disability (PLWDs).

(NAN)