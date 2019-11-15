Kogi guber poll: Fulfil your promise to PWDs, group tells INEC

The Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stand by its commitment of providing braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses for visually-impaired voters during the governorship election holding in Kogi State on Saturday.

The Executive Director of IFA, Grace Jerry, who made the call during a press conference in Lokoja on Friday, also called on the commission to provide materials that would aid smooth participation of other categories of physically-challenged persons in the election.

Jerry urged the electoral umpire to ensure effective and consistent use of Form EC40H to capture data of persons living with disabilities.

“The INEC should fully enforce its policy of priority voting for PWDs so that PWDs with physical difficulties are not required to stand in line for long hours as witnessed in previous elections,” she said.

The organisation called on the police and other security agencies to protect voters living with disabilities and election observers who are the most vulnerable to incidents of electoral violence.

Jerry, who is also the Convener, Access Nigeria , said that 200 observers would be deployed for the election.

She said that the move would enable them to assess the ability of physically challenged persons to access the polling units and exercise their franchise. (NAN)