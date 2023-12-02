Kogi guber poll: Accept defeat in good faith – Women, youths tell SDP

Women and youth groups in Kogi on Saturday pleaded with the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alh. Muritala Yakubu-Ajaka to accept the result of the Nov. 11 governorship election in good faith.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the groups, who staged a rally round the streets of Lokoja metropolis carrying placards with various inscriptions, begged Yakubu-Ajaka and his supporters not to do anything that would set the state on fire.

The groups said that Kogi belongs to all indigenes and residents alike irrespective of political, tribal or religious leanings, and must be cherished, nurtured and preserved, not to be burnt down.

Mr John Dele, who spoke on behalf of the youth said nothing must be allowed to affect the peace being enjoyed in the state under the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“Our joy is that the off-cycle governorship election was the freest and fairest in the history of our state.

“We, therefore, urged aggrieved parties, who might still want to contest its outcome to go about it in line with laid down guidelines instead of harassing the electoral umpire and the opposition,” he said.

Dele called on security agencies to rise to the occasion to maintain the existing peace in the state.

He also urged the Governor-elect, Usman Ododo, to ensure that the incumbent’s legacies in the area of peace and security were sustained.

He cautioned SDP and its supporters not to heat the polity unnecessarily with actions capable of burning down the state.

“Elections have come and gone and someone has won. If you’re aggrieved, follow the right channel,” he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the women, Ireti olukomogbon, said that the SDP candidate was trying to set the people against INEC with unfounded allegations.

She said the governorship election in Kogi was free and fair and appealed to the SDP candidate and his supporters to embrace peace and work together with the candidate that won.

“Kogi people have shown clearly that they stand with the Kogi Agenda with their votes. If you’re aggrieved, go to court the proper way. As for the youths and women demography, we will support Alh. Usman Ododo to succeed,” she said.

Responding to the protest, Mr Isaiah Ijele, SDP Director of New Media, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, said the protests was stage-managed by APC against SDP and its governorship candidate.

He denied the involvement of his party in any act of violence in the state as a fallout of the Nov. 11 governorship poll.

“We, hereby, call for the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the protests, inciting violence and making provocative statements,” he said.

By Thompson Yamput (NAN)

