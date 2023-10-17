Kogi Guber: Okun students’ association endorses Melaye

By Thompson Yamput

The National Association of Okun Students (NAOS), on behalf of thousands of Okun Students, on Tuesday endorsed the candidature of Dino Melaye of the People’s Democratic Party PDP for the Nov. 11 governorship election in Kogi.

Addressing newsmen at the Lokoja Press Centre, Ajibade David, National President of the association, described Melaye as the credible and capable candidate to take over from Gov. Yahaya Bello on Jan. 27, 2024.

David called on the entire residents of Kogi to come out en masse and vote Melaye to enable him deliver the state out of economic strangulation and epilepsy.

“Today, the National Association of Okun Students declare, on behalf of thousands of Okun Students, and by extension, Kogi West Students, our assertive, unequivocal and unalloyed support for the PDP candidate, Sen. Dino Melaye, for Kogi Governorship election.

“We, however, acknowledge that we have three candidates from our district, Kogi West, all of whom are of Okun extraction, but our choice is Dino Melaye.

“Sen. Dino Melaye is the best among them based on all relevant criteria, which are: Capacity, Acceptability, Political Experience, Accessibility, Intellectual prowess, Political structure Capacity.

“The PDP candidate has proven beyond reasonable doubts that he has all it takes to make our dear state a prosperous place for all and sundry.

“In fact, the capacities he demonstrated during his last held positions are second to none in our history, because Kogi West benefitted in project development during his term as Senator representing the district.

“Again, his outspoken and vibrant spirit towards ensuring good governance in Nigeria as a whole is evidence of his zeal for growth and development of Kogi and Nigeria as a whole,” he asserted.

The student leader said that Melaye is the best in terms of relating with students and youths as “he sees us as one of his constituents; he is a Comrade like us, who always takes pleasure in meeting and interacting with us”.

He added that Melaye had obtained diverse credentials and administrative knowledge which make him soundly equipped and brilliantly positioned more than other candidates vying for the number one seat of the state.

According to him, Melaye remains ever ready to bring the dividend of democracy and that of good governance to all citizens.

“We hereby call on all students, workers and our hardworking but grossly underpaid parents, to vote massively for Senator Dino Melaye, who is flying the flag of PDP on Nov. 11 poll,” David said. (NAN)

