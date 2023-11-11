Saturday, November 11, 2023
Kogi guber: No security escort for VIPs to polling units – Police

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
By Thompson Yamput

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Kogi Governorship Election, Mr Habu Sani, says no security personnel is allowed to accompany VIPs to polling unit during Saturday’s election.

The DIG said this in a statement by the state police public relations officer, SP Williams Ovye-Aya in Lokoja.

“On no account should any security personnel attached to VIPs, Political and Public Officers or any personality across the state will be allowed to move or escort their Principals during the period of restrictions of vehicular movement.

“Any officer, who is caught violating this order by accompanying any VIPs, Political and Public Officers or any other personality to the polling unit will be arrested and dealt with accordingly.

“Therefore, VIPs, political and public officers that will vote should take note of this order so as to avoid any embarrassment that might befall them.

“This is because the police and other security agencies will not allow any security breach during the period of the election,” he said. (NAN)

