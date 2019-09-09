Kogi guber: Minister hails emergence of Onoja as Bello’s running mate

By Ibrahim Mohammed

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has commended the emergence of Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Mr. Edward Onoja, as a running mate to Governor Yahaya Bello, in the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for November, 2019.

This was contained in a press statement issued to Newsdiaryonline by Mr. Austine Elemue Special Assistant on Media to the Minister.

She described the former Chief of Staff as a team player, and called on supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state to rally round the duo for a successful election.

Besides, she pointed out that ‘‘the choice of Onoja as a running mate will balance the ethnic issue raised in some quarters,’’ noting that the running mate understands the political terrain in the state.

The Dr. Ramatu Aliyu who until her recent ministerial appointment was the National Women Leader of APC ‘‘said Governor Bello, has demonstrated friendship and trust for picking his Chief of Staff as a running mate,’’ just as she appealed to the people of Kogi, her home state ‘‘not to lose hope in the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.’’

Taking a look at the forthcoming governorship election in the north-central Nigerian state, the Minister expressed confidence that the APC “is fully prepared to face the opposition at the poll.’’

Meanwhile, the Governor had submitted Onoja’s name to the leadership of the All Progressive Congress.