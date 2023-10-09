Kogi Guber: Ex-PPA Senatorial candidate declares for Ododo

The senatorial candidate of Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) for Kogi East in 2019 General Election, Hon. Comrade Paul Amanah Mathias Egwu, has formally declared his support for Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi State governorship poll holding on November 11, 2023.

Egwu, an advocate of peace and unity, had returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he lost in the Kogi East Senatorial election of 2019.

He disclosed in a statement that after due consultation with stakeholders, his elders and godfathers in the political circle, he was left with no choice than to listen to their wise counsel to join APC, the ruling party at the centre and in Kogi State.

The Comrade said the good intentions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Nigeria as has been demonstrated in his various moves to salvage the country, and the character of the person of Alhaji Ododo, the candidate of APC in the forthcoming Kogi gubernatorial election, informed his decision to accept joining the ruling party.

Comrade Egwu who defected to APC along with his elder brother, Hon. (Dr.)Emmanuel Makoji Egwu, a former Secretary of Kogi PDP and ex-House of Reps member representing Idah Federal Constituency, described Ododo as the best amongst the candidates contesting to take over from the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to the Author of the book, ‘Unity: A necessity in Nigeria’, Ododo is the only candidate that would be able to continue with the developmental strides of Governor Bello and take the state to greater heights.

Egwu, an Igala man, said those pushing tribal agenda for the coming Kogi guber poll do not mean well for the state, while pleading with Kogites to shun tribalism and ethnicity, and vote massively for Ododo who would surely give a sense of belonging to all and sundry in the state, following the footstep of the incumbent governor.

“I have pledged my loyalty and total support to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after due consultation with key stakeholders, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu political allies and my elder brother, former House of Representatives member, Hon. (Dr.) Emmanuel Makoji Egwu, the man that moved the motion that led to the eventual declaration of Kogi and Anambra as oil states.

“I decided to heed the good counsel of my elders and godfathers in politics to join the APC family because of the sterling leadership style of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as seen in his efforts to reposition Nigeria for greatness and the character of the candidate of the party in the forthcoming Kogi governorship poll, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the man who has the brightest chance of winning the election and has what it takes to give Kogites good governance that will lead to the delivery of democracy dividends to their doorsteps.

“I have come to realize that tribal agenda in politics is dangerous and inimical to peace and unity. Therefore, as an advocate of peace and unity, I felt it was important to promote oneness among Kogites by de-emphasizing tribalism and ethnicity in the build-up to the Kogi gubernatorial election billed to hold on November 11, 2023.

“I’m appealing to the good people of Kogi State not to listen to those who have built the thrust of their campaign on tribal agenda because they think that they have the number. The interest of the state should be paramount in our minds going into the election as against tribal, religious, political or any other considerations.

“Taking a critical look at all the contestants for the Kogi governorship seat, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo clearly stands out as the best candidate. I implore Kogites to look towards the direction of APC’s Ododo as they go to the polling units to cast their votes come November 11.”

Hon. Egwu, who strongly believe that Tinubu is the hope of Nigeria’s unity and greatness with his renewed hope agenda fully activated, said it will be of great advantage for Kogi to remain in the fold of the ruling party at the centre.

