Kogi guber: APC Stakeholders resolve to deliver candidate, Ododo

By Thompson Yamput

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Lokoja /Koto Federal Constituency have resolved to deliver massive votes to the party’s Governorship candidate, Alh Usman Ododo in the Nov. 11 Governorship Election in the state.

The stakeholders, under the Chairmanship of Mr Baba Ali, in a Communique on Wednesday, made this known at the end of their meeting in Lokoja

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was sequel to strong indications that APC stalwarts in Gegu North may have abandoned Mr Abdulkarim Isah (Wambai) following his alleged declaration of support for the Governorship Candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

It was also alleged that only over 300 PDP members defected to the APC in order to align with the ruling party ahead of the guber poll.

But the stakeholders in their communique said that Isah’s decision was unilateral and did not enjoy the support of the ward.

The stakeholders assured the party of the commitment of all the leaders and members of the party within the constituency to work hard to ensure Ododo wins the election with a wide margin.

According to the communiqué, modalities have been put in place to galvanize members of the party toward a resounding victory in the governorship Poll.

“We met today to review our chances and draw up new strategies aimed at ensuring massive victory for our party in the upcoming governorship poll. It is clear that we are on the right track to win massively.

“All the leaders of the party in the Lokoja/Koto federal constituency have resolved to work together in unity to achieve the desired goal,” the communique read.

It said those who attended the meeting include: the Chairman of the Stakeholders Forum, Mr Baba Ali; Co-Chairman, Mr Saliu Akawu; Secretary, Mr Bashir Gegu; Financial Secretary, Mr Sunday Ehimoni; Publicity Secretary, Mr Haruna Isa and the treasurer , Maryam Suleiman.

Also in attendance are the Speaker of the Kogi House of Assembly, Umar Aliyu; Member of the House of Representatives representing Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency, Danladi Aguye; Member representing Kogi/Kotonkarfe in the State House of Assembly, Mr Eadris Aliyu.

Others are Mr Ebaya Tijani of Lokoja 1 State constituency; the Executive Chairmen Kogi and Lokoja LGAs; all political appointees from Lokoja /Koto Federal Constituency; all former political appointees and other political heavyweights in the Federal Constituency. (NAN)

