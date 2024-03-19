Kogi Govt warns residents against indiscriminate refuse disposal

The Kogi Government has warned residents against dumping of refuse in drainages and waterways in the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, Mr Oluwasegun Joseph, issued the warning after monitoring the ongoing de-silting of drainages at Lokongoma Market, Lokoja on Tuesday.

He said dumping of refuse in drains and other other undesignated places could cause flooding and other environmental problems.

Joseph said the exercise was a demonstration of the state government’s commitment to ensuring the people live in a healthy environment.

He emphasised that Gov. Ahmed Ododo had made it mandatory for the ministry to go round and ensure that everywhere was clean.

“To achieve this purpose, de-silting of drainages is imperative to achieve good sanitation, healthy living, and free flow of water in Lokoja metropolis as the rainy season sets in.

“The rainy season is fast approaching and we have to be proactive by de-silting the drainages to reduce the devastating effects of flood water.

“As you can see about 80 to 90 per cent of the drainages are already blocked by refuse and this could cause avoidable and unnecessary flooding,” Joseph said.

The commissioner assured that the exercise would be extended to other major towns across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Joseph hinted that the state government would soon present a bill to the state House of Assembly to check indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“The leadership of Gov. Ahmed Ododo is committed towards ensuring a cleaner environment in Lokoja metropolis and other parts of the state,” he said.

Mrs Falilat Omeiza, and Mr Richard Adebayo, both Lokongoma residents told NAN that exercise was commendable , saying the measure could reduce the impact of flooding in the area.(NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye