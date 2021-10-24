Kogi govt to provide 10,000 vulnerable citizens free quality healthcare—Official

Kogi Government says it will provide no fewer than 10, 000 vulnerable residents of the state, free quality healthcare services under the BelloCare equity fund of the State,s Health Insurance Agency (KGSHIA).

The Kogi state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, disclosed this on Saturday at the inauguration ceremony of the health insurance benefits for the people in Ajaokuta, Kogi.

The commissioner said that the gesture was part of #BelloCare Health Insurance, which was one of the programmes of the State,s Health Insurance Scheme.

According to Audu, the 10,000 people are in addition to the 31,491 vulnerable citizens already enrolled by the Federal Government’s Basic Health Care Fund across the state.

The commissioner noted that he had also in his capacity procured Health Insurance benefit package for 50 vulnerable citizens of Ajaokuta constituency in Kogi.

”We are happy to announce that we have been able to procure Health Insurance benefit package for the good people of Ajaokuta constituency as part of #BelloCare Health Insurance; one of the programmes in KGSHIA’s Scheme.

”Aside from the 31, 491 vulnerable people already enrolled by the Federal Government’s Basic Health Care Fund, the #BelloCare Programme is covering additional 10,000 vulnerable people across the State, a laudable move to ensure low economic standing doesn’t hinder people from access to quality healthcare.

”In my capacity, i have been able to secure coverage for 50 persons in my constituency, to be registered under the #BelloCare programme.

”This is to increase coverage for our people in our match toward the attainment of Universal Health coverage (Health for all) which is the utmost desire of this government,” Audu said.

He urged all sons and daughters of the State to procure any of the available Health Insurance packages for their own people, to cushion the effect of the current wave of harsh economic downturn in the country.

He added that the government of Gov. Yahaya Bello, had done so much in improving the Supply side of healthcare .

”Our current push is to improve the demand side by improving accessibility to healthcare for the people of Kogi State.

”This is our collective responsibility as i do not think the Government if left alone can achieve the milestone of reaching Universal Health coverage,” he said.

He further appreciated the outstanding work being done by KGSHIA under the leadership of the Executive Secretary, Dr Aledare Adekunle, saying, ”thank you for the brilliant job.” (NAN)

